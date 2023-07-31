Union Bank Recognised as a Women-Friendly Workplace

Union Bank was recognised for its continued efforts in building a network of female managers at the recently held Satyn CIMA Women Friendly Workplace Awards 2023.

This award further endorses the Bank as an equal-opportunity employer empowering women.

Lilanthi Delgoda, Vice President of Human Resources said, “We believe in a diverse workforce and take pride in fostering a women-friendly environment which gives equal opportunities for growth and success whilst providing a safe and secure environment. We are committed to providing the opportunity for women to break through the glass ceiling and remove all barriers and obstacles that may hinder their growth. Ours is a culture where every woman’s opinion is heard, valued, and celebrated. We have a 45% representation of women in our workforce and women are well represented across all functions with several representing key management positions, thus setting the path and opportunities for women’s leadership to inspire and guide the workforce”.