Sports Minister says LPL is illegal

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe says the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is illegal.

The Minister said that even the players participating in the LPL are not paying taxes from the pay they get for the tournament, despite it being a requirement.

Ranasinghe said that he had found that the LPL had not followed the Sports Law over the years.

He also said that he had decided to boycott the LPL opening ceremony on Sunday despite being invited as the tournament was illegal.

“This is another black mark on Sri Lanka Cricket,” the Minister said.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 took off on Sunday evening at the R. Premadasa Stadium. (Colombo Gazette)