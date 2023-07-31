HNB renews partnership with Indra Traders to offer exclusive benefits for registered and unregistered vehicles

Sri Lanka’s leading private sector bank HNB PLC renewed its partnership with local automobile giant Indra Traders, to offer customers an unmatched range of benefits anchored to low interest rates.

Under the agreement, customers will receive the most affordable leasing options, personalized services, and a seamless financing experience when purchasing registered and unregistered vehicles through Indra Traders. HNB AGM – Personal Financial Service, Kanchana Karunagama and Indra Traders Managing Director, Rushanka Silva, signed the MoU solidifying the partnership between the two corporate giants.

“The transportation sector is a driving force of economic activity in Sri Lanka and it is imperative that a reliable support system is in for automobile enthusiasts to invest in the vehicle of their dreams. To that effect, we are proud to renew our partnership with Indra Traders, one of the foremost automotive companies in the nation,” HNB Assistant General Manager – PFS, Kanchana Karunagama said.

HNB will offer customers a range of attractive financing options and benefits including a discounted interest rates for leases spanning three, four, and five years. Additionally, the bank will provide the prevailing interest rate for leases, with a 25% residual value from the market price, ensuring affordability and flexibility in their financial plans.

Customers also have access to attractive discounts for vehicle insurance premiums from HNB General Insurance together with a free accidental life insurance cover worth Rs. 4.5 million and a natural death cover of Rs. 600,000. As a further bonus, Indra Traders customers will receive a value-added “Prestige Prime” credit card, offering access to special discounts on automobile products, servicing, spare parts, tyres, and batteries, where HNB will also waive off the first-year annual fee.

“This partnership comes at an important time, when many vehicle owners and prospective owners are having trouble sourcing machines and parts. We hope that this collaboration will help provide a reliable support system, enabling them to acquire and repair their vehicles with ease. Having witnessed HNB’s dedication to bettering the nation first-hand, we are proud to partner with them again in this endeavour to establish some much-needed support for Sri Lanka’s transportation landscape,” Indra Traders – Managing Director, Rushanka Silva said.

Indra Traders customers will enjoy a 2-year warranty for the engine and gearbox, and a 3-year warranty for the hybrid battery for unregistered vehicles. Customers also receive a 10% discount on spare parts from Indra Motor Spares, and on labour charges from Indra Service Park for the first year. Moreover, every purchase of a passenger vehicle includes a complimentary Entertainment System with a Reverse Camera. Pre-owned vehicles will also benefit from one year of labor-free services up to six services, and a 6-month warranty for the engine and gearbox.