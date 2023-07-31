Elephant House, Partners with Lanka Premier League 2023

Elephant House, Sri Lanka’s most beloved food and beverage brand, is delighted to announce its prestigious partnership with Lanka Premier League 2023, Sri Lanka’s biggest T20 Premier League. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Elephant House and the cricketing community in Sri Lanka, as they come together to celebrate their shared passion for cricket, entertainment, and delicious refreshments.

As an essential part of Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage, Elephant House has been a trusted name among consumers since its establishment in 1852. For over a century, the brand has continued to bring joy to countless Sri Lankan households with its wide range of delectable ice creams and refreshing beverages.

Lanka Premier League, known for its electrifying cricket matches, has become one of the most anticipated sporting events in the country, capturing the hearts of cricket enthusiasts and fans worldwide. The league attracts some of the best talent from around the globe, making it a thrilling spectacle of sportsmanship and excitement.

Mr. Daminda Gamlath, President – Consumer Foods Sector of John Keells Holdings PLC, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Lanka Premier League 2023. Cricket is not just a sport in Sri Lanka; it is a way of life. Through this partnership, we aim to further strengthen our bond with the nation while enhancing the cricketing experience for fans across the country. As spectators cheer for their favorite teams and players, Elephant House will be there to offer a refreshing respite with our high-quality beverages, ice creams and foods.”

This partnership comes at a time when both Elephant House and Lanka Premier League share a vision of fostering a sense of unity, passion, and national pride. It represents a unique opportunity for Elephant House to extend its reach to a wider audience while aligning with the core values of the sport – teamwork, integrity, and fair play.

During Lanka Premier League 2023, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to enjoying an enhanced experience at the stadiums, with Elephant House refreshment kiosks offering an array of delightful beverages and ice creams to refresh and delight enthusiastic spectators.

Moreover, Elephant House will run exciting promotional campaigns and competitions, giving fans a chance to win exclusive merchandise and match tickets. By blending the excitement of cricket with the joy of delicious refreshments, Elephant House aims to create lasting memories for fans attending the league matches.

Stay tuned for more updates on the collaboration between Elephant House and Lanka Premier League 2023 as they come together to make this year’s T20 Premier League a truly unforgettable experience for all cricket fans.