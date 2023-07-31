Day after Chinese foreign ministry statement, MEA confirms Modi-Xi discussed stabilising ties at Bali

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping did discuss the need to stabilise bilateral relations at the G20 summit in Bali last November, a day after China’s foreign ministry claimed that the two leaders reached a “consensus” on the issue at the time.

That the two leaders spoke about the border situation at the summit was not mentioned by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during his briefing to the press in Bali on 16 November 2022.

At a weekly press briefing Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “During the Bali G20 summit last year, foreign secretary [Kwatra] had held a briefing and said that Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping, at the conclusion of that dinner hosted by the Indonesian President, exchanged courtesies and also spoke of the need to stabilise our bilateral relations.”