Colombo Strikers unveil jersey for Lanka Premier League 2023

The Colombo Strikers unveiled their jersey for their debut season in the Lanka Premier League. The jersey was launched during a glitzy event headlined by Guru Randhawa on Saturday. The Indian singer performed for the Colombo Strikers squad and management before the jersey was unveiled by the Colombo Strikers’ owner Sagar Khanna.

Speaking about the jersey, team owner Sagar Khanna said, “The shades of pink and purple have always been the combination for the Strikers’ teams around the world. The colour pink signifies passion, while the colour purple signifies freedom. The jersey will remind the players to play with passion and they will certainly be given the freedom to play their natural games.”

Meanwhile, speaking about kicking off their LPL 2023 campaign against Jaffna Kings on Sunday, Colombo Strikers’ Captain Niroshan Dickwella said, “We have trained very well in the lead-up to the tournament. The entire unit is gelling nicely. The first game is very important for any side and it’ll be great to get off to a good start. We are looking forward to a cracking tournament.”

The Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played from 30 July to 20 August.