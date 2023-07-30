UNP to form grand alliance to contest 2024 polls

The United National Party (UNP) is to form a grand alliance to contest the 2024 Presidential and General elections.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardena said that a number of political parties have agreed to form an alliance with the UNP to back Ranil Wickremesinghe at the next Presidential Election.

He said that 2024 will be the year of elections with the Presidential, General and Local Government elections likely to be held.

Wijewardena claimed that several members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya are also in talks with the UNP to join the alliance.

“Some SJB members have spoken to me, and some have also met the President,” he claimed.

Wijewardena said that the UNP is also likely to contest the General Election as an alliance. (Colombo Gazette)