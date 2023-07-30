Sri Lankan born Australian MP reviews bilateral relationship

Sri Lankan born Australian MP Cassandra Fernando reviewed the bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and Australia during a visit to Colombo.

During Australia’s parliamentary break she visited Sri Lanka in her capacity as the Chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Sri Lanka.

Fernando said that her visit to Sri Lanka was fruitful during which she met State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

She said that during her meetings she spoke on the strong ties between Australia and Sri Lanka, particularly as the first Sri Lankan born Federal MP.

The MP also met with Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, to discuss all the ways Australia is working with Sri Lanka on matters of vital interest to Australia. (Colombo Gazette)