Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Mintpay Join Forces to Transform Travel Payment Solutions

In a momentous stride towards redefining travel experiences, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sri Lanka’s leading hospitality chain and Mintpay, the Country’s first Buy Now Pay Later platform, proudly announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration establishes Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts as the first-ever hospitality chain to team up with Mintpay, creating a powerful synergy targeted at Sri Lanka’s evolving age group of 20 to 40-year-old travel and leisure enthusiasts.

In response to the growing demand for flexible payment options and the rise in e-commerce, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Mintpay join hands to provide an innovative and hassle-free method of embracing travel experiences within Sri Lanka with greater financial ease and flexibility.

“The partnership between Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Mintpay is a progressive step in reimaging how our guests experience travel and leisure, within the Country,” comments Chief Commercial Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Radhey Tawar. “Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences, combined with Mintpay’s seamless instalment-based payment system, empowers our guests to Stay Now and Pay Later, unlocking a new level of convenience and affordability. By bridging the gap between wanderlust and financial convenience, this partnership promises to elevate the travel experience for a growing market segment in the Country.”

Under the campaign theme of ‘Stay Now, Pay Later’, guests can split their hotel expenses into three interest-free installments, without any additional processing fees or interest. This payment method is available to over 120,000 active Mintpay customers and anyone with a debit or credit card, opening up a world of possibilities for a new generation of travellers.

Commenting on the partnership, “We are absolutely thrilled to join hands with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, taking our ‘Travel Now, Pay Later’ services to new heights. This remarkable collaboration marks a significant milestone for Mintpay, as it enables local travellers to have the flexibility to enjoy their dream getaway without compromising on their budget. We hope this will be a pivotal point in unlocking the full potential of Sri Lankan domestic tourism,” said Kukaraj, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mintpay.