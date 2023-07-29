Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Sri Lankan Minister discuss fishermen issue

By Easwaran Rutnam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin and Sri Lankan Minister Jeevan Thondaman discussed the India-Sri Lanka fishermen issue at a meeting in Chennai today.

Thondaman called on the Chief Minister and spoke about the wellbeing of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka as well as the fishermen issue.

A number of Indian fishermen have been arrested in recent days for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

On the fishermen issue, it was noted that a solution should be reached in a manner that ensures fishermen from both countries are not affected, Minister Thondaman’s office said.

The Minister had also assured that the issue will be discussed by the Sri Lankan Cabinet.

The assistance offered by Tamil Nadu for Sri Lanka during the economic crisis was also appreciated. (Colombo Gazette)