Japanese Foreign Minister in Sri Lanka on crucial visit

Japanese Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day visit.

During the visit, the Japanese Foreign Minister is scheduled to have official discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry at the Ministry and pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan HAYASHI Yoshimasa is being accompanied by Senior Foreign Policy Coordinator MURAKAMI Manabu, Director General Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs ARIMA Yutaka, Director General International Cooperation ENDO Kazuya, Deputy Press Secretary OKANO Yukiko from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan and a 22 – member delegation consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The delegation will also visit one of the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) sites in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)