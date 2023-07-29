J-K: SACPPE holds event on “Rights and Responsibilities of Citizens” in Kulgam

South Asia Center for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE) in collaboration with the Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) on Saturday organized an event titled, “Rights and Responsibilities of Citizens” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Programme was attended by a large number of people, including people associated with the transport sector.

“The event, part of the SACPPE’s mission to educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities, evoked a massive response among the citizens, who appreciated the organizers for their efforts to educate people on such an important theme,” the release of Government of Jammu and Kashmir stated.

Speaking on the occasion, ARTO Kulgam Abrar Ahmad Kripak said “Transport worke…