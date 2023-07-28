India’s offer to privatise rocket has 20 potential bidders

The SSLV was designed as a low-cost means to launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg (1,102 lb) into low-earth orbit, serving a booming market to launch clusters of satellites for communications and data that SpaceX and rivals now serve.

Under a policy drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is following NASA’s lead in opening launch and other space businesses to private investment.

The bid to take over manufacturing and development of the SSLV rocket programme was the first privatisation of its kind under that policy.

India’s newly created space regulatory body, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, known as IN-SPACe, opened the process on July 11 by allowing qualified companies to register an interest.

Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, said 20 companies had submitted an “expression of interest” (EOI) in the rocket programme.

INSPACe will have a pre-EOI consultation with these 20 applicants within two weeks, Goenka told Reuters.