ASEAN appreciates efforts taken by Sri Lanka

Admiral (Prof) Jayanath Colombage presented the Letter of Credence to the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn assuming the post as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to ASEAN.

The Ambassador highlighted Sri Lanka’s Look East policy, current activities of Sri Lanka with the member states of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to join RCEP, and Sri Lanka’s interest in becoming Sectoral Dialogue Partner in ASEAN, especially in ASEAN Maritime Outlook and Blue Economy.

The Secretary General of ASEAN appreciated the efforts taken by Sri Lanka to overcome the economic challenges and emphasized that Sri Lanka plays a critical role in ASEAN Regional Forum while engaging in a friendly relationship with all countries.

Further, the Secretary General appraised Sri Lanka’s interest in becoming Sectoral Dialogue Partner in ASEAN. (Colombo Gazette)