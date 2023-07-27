50 years later: Documentary reveals Bangladesh’s forgotten genocide

The genocide perpetrated in Bangladesh by the Pakistani Armed Forces and its allied Islamist local militias in 1971 has gained renewed attention on its 50th anniversary in 2021. “Bitter Winter” dedicated a series of eight articles to delve into this tragedy that continues to haunt the nation even after more than half a century. Nirmal Rojario, a leader of the Bangladeshi Christian community and the acting president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, emphasizes the need for justice and international attention. Rojario says, “A genocide happened, yet there has not been any trial. So, we want a trial and justice and the attention of the international community.”

To address this need for justice and shed light on the historical events, Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD), an NGO based in The Hague, released a timely and important documentary titled “What Happened? The Liberation of Bangladesh.” Directed by Lina Borchardt and featuring testimonials from survivors and archival footage from the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka, the documentary offers a powerful 41-minute exploration of the genocide. The film premiered at the second edition of GHRD’s Human Rights Film Festival in The Hague on June 30, 2023, resonating with audiences concerned about global discrimination and persecution.

The documentary also played a central role in “The Forgotten Genocide: Bangladesh 1971” event hosted by the European People’s Party at the European Parliament in Brussels on July 3. Its screening further highlighted the importance of addressing the historical tragedy and seeking justice for the victims.

The roots of the genocide can be traced back to the aftermath of India’s independence from Britain in 1947 when the Indian subcontinent underwent a violent Partition along religious lines. East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) became a separate territory, and tensions between West Pakistan and East Pakistan escalated. The Pakistani military, with the support of radical Islamist groups, launched “Operation Searchlight” in East Pakistan, igniting the Bangladesh Liberation War or War of Independence. The Mukti Bahini, the Bangladeshi patriotic armed resistance, fought against the Pakistani Army and the local Islamist militias known as Razakars.

During the nine-month war, widespread human rights abuses occurred, including massacres of civilians, indiscriminate bombings, and attacks on minority communities. The documentary highlights the courageous stories of individuals who endured and resisted the violence. Meghna Guhathakurta, who lost her father during the early days of the war, shares her personal account of the atrocities she witnessed. The plight of minorities, including Christians, Hindus, and Buddhists, was particularly harsh, with targeted killings and forced displacement.

The GHRD documentary reveals the extent of the genocide and the systematic efforts to erase the cultural identity of Bangladesh. Pakistani Islamists aimed to impose their despotic rule and suppress anyone who did not conform to their radicalized version of Islam. The documentary exposes the use of rape as a weapon of war and the subsequent stigmatization faced by survivors in Bangladeshi society. Shireen Huq, a women’s rights activist, highlights the challenges faced by women who were victims of mass rape and the lack of government initiatives to address this issue.

The documentary also sheds light on the “biranganas,” the women who were raped by the Pakistani Army and Razakars. These brave women sacrificed themselves for their people and were officially recognized as war heroines. However, the stigma surrounding rape in Bangladeshi society prevented many survivors from coming forward, making it difficult to obtain an accurate census of the victims.

The GHRD documentary emphasizes the need for justice and accountability. It calls for the prosecution of the Pakistani Army members responsible for the atrocities at the International Criminal Court. The film serves as a poignant reminder that Bangladesh is a nation of Bengalis, transcending religious divisions, and deserves recognition and healing for the scars of the past.

