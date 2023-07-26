Sri Lanka hits back at Canadian Prime Minister over comments

Sri Lanka has hit back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over comments he had made on Sri Lanka on Balck July.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it unreservedly rejects the reference to a Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day in the statement issued on 23 July 2023 by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Canada’s continued reference to a false, distorted narrative of the past conflict in Sri Lanka is aimed solely at achieving local vote-bank electoral gains, and is not conducive to broader goals of communal harmony,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Sri Lanka urged Canada and its leaders to support Sri Lanka in its efforts to ensure stability, progress, peace and reconciliation among all communities in all parts of Sri Lanka, as well as among communities of Sri Lankan heritage overseas. (Colombo Gazette)