Pak: Election Commission orders to remove Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker minister for violating election laws

The Election Commission of Pakistan has passed an order to remove the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Transport Minister for violating the electoral body’s code of conduct, Geo News reported.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the ECP said that they have directed KP Chief Minister Azam Khan to remove caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak from his post.

The top electoral body said the action was taken against the minister after it learned through media reports that Khattak addressed a political rally in Nowshera.

The provincial election commissioner of KP had sought the report on the participation and speech of the caretaker minister at a public meeting, the ECP said.

The spokesperson emphasised…