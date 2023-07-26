Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth in Sri Lanka

Indian movie superstar Rajinikanth was in Sri Lanka and was photographed at the “Gold Route” at the Bandaranaike Innternational Airport (BIA) today.

The actor was pictured posing with airport staff at the BIA Gold Route.

Airport officials told Colombo Gazette that this was the second time Rajinikanth was using the BIA Gold Route.

The Gold Route service offers highly privileged and prioritized services, including an exclusive lounge facility, dedicated staff to take over the entire check-in process, passport control, and luggage check-in.

Rajinikanth had also recently flown SriLankan Airlines from Chennai to Maldives. (Colombo Gazette)