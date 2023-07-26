Economic benefits of Indo-Lanka land connectivity

By Y P Prakash

In the realm of regional connectivity and economic cooperation, the proposal for a road and rail bridge across the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka has garnered significant attention, drawing a fervent appeal from two eminent Sri Lankan economists, Gayasha Samarakoon and Muttukrishna Sarvananthan. In their comprehensive paper titled “Economic Rationale for the Proposed Bridge between India and Sri Lanka: An Analytical Perspective,” which was published by the esteemed Routledge Taylor and Francis, these experts expound on the immense potential of the bridge to revolutionize India-Sri Lanka trade and stimulate multi-faceted economic development in both nations.

At the heart of their compelling argument lies the compelling prospect of reducing transport costs in India-Sri Lanka trade by a staggering 50%. The proposed bridge, intended to link the North Sri Lankan town of Talaimannar with Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, offers a strategic alternative to the contentious Sethusamudram Project (SSP), which entails cutting a canal across the Palk Strait but has been embroiled in environmental concerns. In contrast, Samarakoon and Sarvananthan assert that a road and rail bridge represents a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution to achieve the same economic objectives.

The impact on trade cannot be understated, as the bulk of Sri Lanka-India trade currently occurs via the sea route, with ports like Colombo, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Tuticorin serving as crucial nodes of commercial activity. However, this mode of transportation comes with time-consuming challenges and high freight costs, which the proposed bridge aims to alleviate significantly. According to traders, the implementation of the bridge could potentially halve the transport costs, saving an estimated 25-30% on freight charges and a further 50% in transaction costs. The overall result would be an astonishing 75% reduction in transportation expenses, opening up new avenues for enhanced trade volumes and increased investment opportunities.

Furthermore, the reduced transport costs are expected to cascade into a series of positive economic outcomes. Lower prices of goods and services could ensue, contributing to a decreased cost of living in both countries, ultimately leading to a potential reduction in poverty levels. The projected surge in two-way trade between India and Sri Lanka, facilitated by the proposed bridge, has the power to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, potentially driving down unemployment rates and fostering inclusive economic growth.

At the core of this transformative proposal lies the crucial aspect of time efficiency. While sea travel between Tuticorin and Colombo takes anywhere between 12 to 18 hours, the proposed bridge could significantly reduce travel time, with the 23km journey taking less than an hour. From Talaimannar, reaching Colombo by road would take an additional 7-8 hours, marking a mere fraction of the extensive 40-122 hours required for ocean travel. Moreover, the streamlining of customs clearance and formalities, specific to the land route with India, holds the potential for further time savings, unlike the multifaceted trade handling at Colombo Harbour, which caters to global trade.

However, the successful realization of this grand vision necessitates concerted efforts in enhancing domestic road networks in Sri Lanka. As per the economists’ analysis, improvements in road infrastructure, particularly the development of direct routes such as the coastal route from Talaimannar to Colombo through the Wilpattu wildlife sanctuary, are imperative. A well-connected highway network linking Talaimannar to other significant regions like Katunayake and Trincomalee would be instrumental in maximizing the benefits of the proposed bridge and enabling seamless movement of goods and people.

Beyond its implications on trade and economic development, the bridge emerges as a potential catalyst for uplifting the fortunes of Sri Lanka’s backward provinces, such as the Northern Province (Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu, and Vavuniya districts) and the North Central Province (Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts). These regions have long been grappling with low contributions to the national economy, high poverty and unemployment rates, and lackluster human development indexes. The bridge’s ability to foster direct international trade with India could bring about a significant reduction in transportation and transaction costs, which, in turn, might lead to a surge in economic activities, job creation, and overall improvement in living standards for the residents of these neglected areas.

Finally, the proposed bridge opens a gateway of opportunities for the tourism sector in the Northern, North Central, and Eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka. Currently hindered by their long distance from the main international airport in Colombo, these provinces are yet to realize their full tourism potential. With the bridge in place, these enchanting regions would be more accessible to Indian tourists, leading to an upswing in tourist traffic and providing a much-needed boost to the local hospitality industry.

In conclusion, the proposal for a road and rail bridge across the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka represents a transformative vision for regional economic cooperation and growth. With the potential to bring down transport costs, invigorate trade, and uplift backward regions, the bridge could herald a new era of economic prosperity and inclusive development for both countries. As policymakers and stakeholders deliberate on the feasibility of this ambitious undertaking, its implementation holds the promise of fostering enduring bilateral ties and propelling both nations towards a future of shared progress and prosperity.