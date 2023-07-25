Virtusa Recognized for Innovation at SLASSCOM National Ingenuity Awards 2023 

Virtusa’s breakthrough Skill Recommendation Bot (V+ Assistant) was adjudged National Runner-Up in the category of “Best Innovation in Internal Processes, Technology or Framework” at the recently held National Ingenuity Awards organized by the Sri Lanka Association of Software Services Companies (SLASSCOM). The top honor is a consecutive win for the Company at the annual awards gala, highlighting Virtusa’s commitment to embrace the fundamental role of innovation and its application in the rapid technological transformation of industries.

The win comes on the back of the Skill Recommendation Bot being recognized as a Provincial Runner-Up from the Western Province, with Virtusa selected as one of 20 finalists from over 200 applicants to compete at the national finals and showcase their innovative solution at the awards ceremony.

“We are thrilled with this double award win and recognition at the SLASSCOM National Ingenuity Awards 2023,” Senior Director – Technology at Virtusa, Misnad Haque commented. “Innovation is one of Virtusa’s core values and remains a key enabler for our teams to reimagine our internal processes, in order to drive better business outcomes for our stakeholders.”

The core team that gave life to the concept was led by Rakitha Karaputugala, Associate Director – Technology and Hirushi De Silva – Associate Director – Business Consulting, under the guidance and support of Virtusa’s Enterprise Application Group’s leadership.

“Solving tough business problems with the intelligent use of technology is a key tenant of Virtusa’s Engineering First mantra, and I’m delighted that the team’s work has been recognized by these two prestigious awards from SLASSCOM,” Senior Vice President and Head of the Enterprise Application Group of Virtusa Shehan Warusavithana stated.

The Skill Recommendation Bot was an innovative solution developed by the Enterprise Application Group of Virtusa to further enhance the organization’s resource management process. The bot uses AI models to analyze existing data on employees’ skills to derive its output. With this Skill Recommendation Bot in place, employees were able to update their skills with just a few clicks, presenting resource managers with a wider pool of internal candidates who were automatically matched with open project positions.