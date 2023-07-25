UN Resident Coordinator and Ranil discuss human rights

Newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, discussed a range of issues with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, including reconciliation efforts and human rights in Sri Lanka.

Marc-André Franche presented his Letter of Credence to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, the UN and the President’s Office said.

The UN said that Franche expressed his appreciation to President Wickremesinghe for the longstanding partnership between the United Nations and Sri Lanka.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the UN Country Team to continue working together with the Government and people of Sri Lanka towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Recognizing the challenges of the current situation and pressures on the Sri Lankan people, Franche welcomed the progress that has been made towards stabilizing the economy. Further to the United Nations and its partners supporting the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic and humanitarian assistance reaching over 3.1 million people during the height of the crisis, he assured that the UN would remain committed to working alongside the Government for an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery, with a particular emphasis on the most vulnerable.

Franche and President Wickremasinghe further discussed the national commitments of Sri Lanka on the climate agenda as well as the continued efforts aimed at reconciliation, human rights and development initiatives that help improve the livelihoods and wellbeing of communities, including in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Franche as the United Nations Resident Coordinator, with the concurrence from the Government of Sri Lanka, on 8 July, 2023. (Colombo Gazette)