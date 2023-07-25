More Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

More Indian fishermen have been arrested in Sri Lankan waters, just days after the issue was discussed between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that 9 Indians were arrested and 2 trawlers were seized during an operation conducted off Delft Island last night.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the Navy and the Coast Guard conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers from Sri Lankan waters last night (24th).

The Navy said that it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers.

“As an extension of these efforts, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla and craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island. In this operation, the Navy held 02 Indian poaching trawlers with 09 Indian fishers continuing to remain in Sri Lankan waters,” a statement by the Sri Lanka Navy said.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who was part of a Sri Lanka delegation that accompanied President Ranil Wickremesinghe to New Delhi last week, had said on Saturday that the issue over bottom trawling had been discussed in Delhi.

He said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe noted the negative impact bottom trawling by Indian fishermen was having on fishing live in the North of Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister said that further discussions on the fishing issue will be held in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)