India to invest more in Nepal’s Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project

ccording to a senior official at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, India has agreed in principle to invest more in the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, a move that could pave the way for the development of the mega bilateral project.

India agreed to contribute additional funds to the project’s development during the fourth meeting of the team of experts, which was held in New Delhi on Friday and Saturday. India stands to gain more from the project’s development, particularly in the areas of irrigation and flood management.

“India has agreed to invest more but we are yet to reach a concrete agreement on additional benefits the southern neighbour will get an extra investment it will have to ma…