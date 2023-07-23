Guyana: New Amsterdam inmates graduate from Yoga programme

Since its beginning, in June 2022, the third graduation ceremony was held on Friday for inmates on their successful conclusion of the yoga programme, as per Guyana Times.

Berbice [Guyana], July 18 (ANI): The High Commission of India and Namaste Yoga Studio in collaboration with the New Amsterdam Prison organised a yoga programme for women prisoners, as part of International Day of Yoga 2022 and 2023, reported Guyana Times

Guyana Times is a website providing news and videos from Guyana.

During the ceremony, the instructor, Patil, said she has seen noticeable changes in inmates, adding that the inmates now are confident, more disciplined and prepared to embrace a positive mindset.

She added that all the graduands should feel proud of themselves as they have begun and finished a journey that was focused on empowering them, and to gain better control over themselves, both mentally and physically, which are absolutely necessary for personal growth and to become meaningful contributors to society, according to Guyana Times.

The first Yoga session with inmates was organised by Patil and the Indian High Commission on June 21, 2022. At the time, India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, KJ Srinivasa, had spoken on the benefits to one’s mental and physical well-being and the efforts that are being made to make yoga popular among the prison population.

“Yoga is the art and science of well-being, which is a traditional practice from India. Over the years, efforts have been made to share yoga with people globally since it is good for not only your mental well-being but also your physical well-being. It helps also in your spiritual upliftment,” he had said, adding, “Yoga is a game changer. Becoming the best version of oneself, achieving a balance between body and mind, embracing peace and harmony and working together for the better of humanity are among the central themes of yoga. Yoga could also become your game changer once you practice what you have learnt in earnest.”

The Indian High Commission and Namaste Yoga Studio, in a release on Monday, stated that they will continue working with New Amsterdam Prison and other public and private entities of Guyana to promote the holistic art of yoga, Guyana Times reported. (ANI)