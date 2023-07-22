Sri Lanka seeks innocent passage for fishermen via Indian waters

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka has sought innocent passage for fishermen via Indian waters to enter the Arabian sea, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said.

Speaking to reporters today, the Foreign Minister said that the matter was raised by President Ranil Wickremesighe during talks held in New Delhi.

“The President requested to allow Sri Lankan fishermen innocent passage to pass Indian territory and go into the Arabian sea,” he said.

Ali Sabry. who was part of the Sri Lanka delegation that accompanied President Ranil Wickremesinghe to New Delhi this week, also said that the issue over bottom trawling had been discussed.

He said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe noted the negative impact bottom trawling by Indian fishermen was having on fishing live in the North of Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister said that further discussions on the fishing issue will be held in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)