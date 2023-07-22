Questions raised over Thirimanne’s sudden decision to retire

Questions have been raised over the sudden and unexpected decision taken by former Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

Thirimanne today announced that he has decided to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

He said that it was a difficult decision to take but is unable to mention the reasons for it.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly,” he said in a Facebook post.

The cricketer said that it has been an absolute honour to represent his country for past few years.

“This game that has given me so much over the years. But with a lot of mixed feelings, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with an immediate effect. As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland,” he said in the Facebook post.

He also thanked the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, his coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement.

Thirimanne also thanked his fans, supporters, and journalists for all the love, support and motivation they have given him over these years.

“I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you to all of you who have supported me behind the scenes throughout my career,” he said.

Thirimanne featured in 44 Test matches scoring a total of 2088 runs with an average of 26.4 which included three centuries and ten half-centuries while he also played in 127 One Day International matches, scoring 3194 runs at an average of 34.7 inclusive of four centuries and 21 fifties.

The cricketer also played in 26 T20 Internationals. (Colombo Gazette)