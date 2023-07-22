PM Modi’s acknowledgement ignites pride, gratitude among Kashmiri artisans for Namda craft revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent praise for the artisans behind the revival of Kashmir’s historic Namda craft has ignited a wave of joy and excitement among the talented craftsmen of the region.

In a tweet, PM Modi commended their efforts and highlighted the significance of this revival for the rich heritage of Kashmir.

“Delighted that Kashmir’s centuries-old ‘Namda’ craft is reviving and now reaching global shores after years! This is a testament to our artisans’ skills and resilience. This revival is great news for our rich heritage,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Namda, a centuries-old craft indigenous to the valley of Kashmir, involves the creation of felted rugs and mats by layering and compressing wool fibr…