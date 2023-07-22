Saturday, July 22, 2023
PM Modi’s acknowledgement ignites pride, gratitude among Kashmiri artisans for Namda craft revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent praise for the artisans behind the revival of Kashmir’s historic Namda craft has ignited a wave of joy and excitement among the talented craftsmen of the region.

In a tweet, PM Modi commended their efforts and highlighted the significance of this revival for the rich heritage of Kashmir.

“Delighted that Kashmir’s centuries-old ‘Namda’ craft is reviving and now reaching global shores after years! This is a testament to our artisans’ skills and resilience. This revival is great news for our rich heritage,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Namda, a centuries-old craft indigenous to the valley of Kashmir, involves the creation of felted rugs and mats by layering and compressing wool fibr…

