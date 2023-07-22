Muslim World League Chief Hails India’s Message of Harmony

Muslim World League secretary-general Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa saluted the Indian constitution and democracy along with its cultural diversity for the “unique and peaceful coexistence” he had witnessed in the country. A campaigner of moderate Islam, he said India’s philosophy and tradition had taught harmony to the world.

“I salute the Constitution of India. I salute Indian democracy with the bottom of my heart. I salute the Constitution of India. I salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world,” said Al-Issa, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before on Tuesday (July 11) during a week’s visit to the country.

He hailed the prime minister’s “passionate perspective” towards inclusive growth and said they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source. Prime Minister Modi and Al-Issa discussed furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. (News 18)