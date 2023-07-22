In a significant development, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has experienced a notable decline in its membership drive, highlighting changing dynamics within the party. Recent data reveals a sharp drop in new applicants, attributed to a stringent screening process and organizational restructuring aimed at promoting ideological progress.

The growth rate of the CCP in 2022 stood at a mere 1.4 percent, a significant decrease compared to the figures from the previous year. This decline, particularly among young members, has been an ongoing trend since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012.

In 2022, the party managed to gain only 1.3 million new members, a surprising drop coinciding with a decrease of 1.5 percent in youth membership compared to 2021, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. In contrast, the party experienced a surge in membership by an additional 3.4 million cadres in 2021, resulting in a growth rate of 3.7 percent.

Despite a record-breaking 21 million applications submitted, 300,000 more than the previous year, anti-corruption watchdogs’ scrutiny of young cadres has contributed to a decline in recruitment numbers.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China’s top anti-corruption agency, has played a significant role in this sharp decline. The commission has carried out high-profile crackdowns on young cadres, accusing them of involvement in corrupt activities.

Xi Jinping’s emphasis on political appointments based on governance experience and loyalty has subjected youth members to constant surveillance and scrutiny under anti-corruption initiatives.

The turning point came in 2014 with a major corruption scandal involving the former presidential chief of staff, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016. Since then, Xi has favored promoting officials from his trusted network and stressed the importance of grassroots work experience, which is typically required for youth members.

Xi has been critical of the leadership of the Youth League, describing it as “aristocratic.” The party’s top discipline watchdog has accused them of being excessively bureaucratic and self-serving.

To further consolidate control over young cadres, Xi has called upon his anti-corruption watchdogs to enhance education, management, and supervision, guiding youth members towards a politically correct path.

These measures reflect Xi’s centralized vision for the party, where he maintains complete authority, surrounds himself with trusted officials, and leaves no room for internal challenges or factionalism. The decline in CCP membership and the emphasis on ideological adherence showcase the evolving dynamics within the party under Xi’s influential leadership. (pardafas.com)