Concerns on China not discussed during Ranil’s Delhi talks

By Easwaran Rutnam

India’s concerns on China were not discussed during President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s talks in New Delhi.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that both India and Sri Lanka agreed that the Indian Ocean should remain a peaceful region.

“Both India and Sri Lanka should be sensitive to each other’s legitimate security concerns,” he said during a media briefing in Colombo today.

Asked if India’s specific security concerns on China had been discussed, the Foreign Minister said no.

The Foreign Minister also said that Sri Lanka does not expect any country to oppose any project undertaken by another country in Sri Lanka in an open and transparent manner.

Sabry responded to a question raised over the likelihood of China raising concerns over Indian projects in Trincomalee.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talks with President Ranil Wickremesighe in New Delhi yesterday.

Modi had said that Sri Lanka has an important place in both, India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and “SAGAR” vision. (Colombo Gazette)