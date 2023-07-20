SLT Chairman Rohan Fernando sacked

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) Chairman Rohan Fernando has been sacked amidst claims he obstructed moves to restructure the State telecommunication company.

The Board of Directors of SLT removed Fernando from his post.

The Government had decided to restructure SLT on the basis that it was a loss-making institution.

However, there were claims that Fernando was against moves to privatize SLT.

He was of the stand that the State Owned Enterprise (SOE) was making profits.

It was reported that Reyaz Mihular, a member of the Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Board, has been appointed as the new Chairman of SLT. (Colombo Gazette)