President meets Tamil parties to discuss key issues

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Tamil political party leaders and representatives today to discuss pressing issues in the North and East.

The Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), releasing of land held by the military, resettlement of war displaced, pardoning of LTTE detainees are among the issues discussed at the meeting.

Devolution of powers under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution was also discussed, the President’s Media Division said.

The Tamil National Alliance, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan and Minister Douglas Devananda were among those who attended the meeting.

The meeting took place ahead of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to India later this week. (Colombo Gazette)