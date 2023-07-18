All country passports for Sri Lankans in rehabilitation camps in Tamil Nadu

All country passports are to be issued for Sri Lankans living in Rehabilitation Camps in Tamil Nadu, the President’s Media Division said.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has received a list of 2,678 Sri Lankans living in rehabilitation camps in South India.

Of the 2,678, those with both a Sri Lankan birth certificate and national identity

card can be issued all country passports, the President’s Media Division said.

The matter had been discussed at a meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Tamil political parties held today.

“A decision has to be taken to issue all country passports to the rest of the list of Sri Lankans living in rehabilitation camps in South India,” the President’s Media Division said. (Colombo Gazette)