Sri Lanka Can Learn from Tripartite Agreement for Electricity Generation and Export

by Y P Prakash

As Sri Lanka aims to meet its growing energy demands and explore opportunities for electricity generation and export, it can draw valuable lessons from the tripartite agreement between Nepal, India, and Bangladesh. This agreement has facilitated the development of robust grid connectivity, enabling the efficient exchange of electricity among the participating nations. Sri Lanka should consider pursuing a similar framework for grid connectivity with India to enhance its power sector and promote sustainable energy practices.

Tripartite Agreement: A Model for Success:

The tripartite agreement between Nepal, India, and Bangladesh serves as an exemplary model for regional cooperation in electricity generation and export. Under this agreement, the three countries have established interconnected power transmission lines, allowing them to exchange surplus electricity efficiently. This collaboration has brought several benefits, including enhanced energy security, increased access to clean energy, and economic growth.

The Significance for Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka, as an island nation, faces unique challenges in meeting its energy requirements. By embracing grid connectivity with India, Sri Lanka can tap into India’s vast energy resources and benefit from the efficient transmission of electricity. This partnership would enable Sri Lanka to address its energy deficit, diversify its energy mix, and reduce dependence on costly fossil fuel imports.

Enhancing Power Sector Efficiency:

Grid connectivity with India would provide Sri Lanka with access to a larger and more diverse electricity market. This increased connectivity would promote the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, into Sri Lanka’s power generation portfolio. By leveraging India’s expertise in renewable energy, Sri Lanka can accelerate its transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy practices.

Economic and Social Benefits:

A strong grid connectivity framework with India would not only bolster Sri Lanka’s power sector but also have significant economic and social benefits. Sri Lanka could export its excess electricity to India during periods of high generation, thereby creating a new revenue stream. Additionally, improved energy infrastructure and increased access to electricity would drive economic growth, attract investment, and improve the overall quality of life for Sri Lankan citizens.

Addressing Environmental Concerns:

Sri Lanka’s commitment to environmental conservation and combating climate change aligns well with the goal of grid connectivity with India. The partnership would facilitate the exchange of clean energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing carbon emissions. Collaborative efforts in renewable energy development and sharing of best practices between Sri Lanka and India can further accelerate the transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

Advocating for Grid Connectivity:

To realize the benefits of grid connectivity, Sri Lanka should actively engage in discussions with India to initiate the necessary agreements and infrastructure development. It is essential for both countries to address regulatory, technical, and financial aspects to ensure a seamless and mutually beneficial partnership. Sri Lanka’s leadership must prioritize this initiative and foster strong bilateral cooperation to advance the cause of grid connectivity.

Drawing inspiration from the successful tripartite agreement between Nepal, India, and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka has the opportunity to pursue grid connectivity with India for electricity generation and export. Such collaboration would strengthen Sri Lanka’s power sector, support its transition to cleaner energy sources, and contribute to economic growth and social development. By learning from the experiences of neighboring countries, Sri Lanka can pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous energy future.