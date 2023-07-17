Kirsche Capital opens new clothing store

Longtime best friends turned business partners, Dr. Sarah Fazy and Shareefa Thahir, are proud to announce the grand opening of their latest venture, Kirsche Capital. This exciting new clothing store, located at R. A. De Mel Mawatha in Colombo – 3, aims to provide customers with affordable and trendy men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothing.

Spanning an impressive 4,000 square feet, the Kirsche Capital store is conveniently situated directly in front of Abans Finance, making it easily accessible to shoppers. The brand is a fusion of two in-house labels, Divado and Cherry’s Closet, offering a diverse range of styles for both men and women. From bold and individualistic to playful and on-trend, Kirsche Capital empowers individuals to embrace and flaunt their unique style with confidence.

At Kirsche Capital, sustainability and ethical practices are at the core of their design philosophy. The brand emphasizes the use of sustainable fabrics and manufacturing processes, ensuring that customers can look good while making environmentally conscious choices. The store’s offerings cater to a wide range of needs, including formal, athletic wear, work attire, and casual clothing, all designed with versatility in mind.

Co-founder and Director of Kirsche Capital, Dr. Sarah Fazy stated, “Many have asked about my clothing style and where I get my clothes from. Kirsche is the embodiment of my passion for fashion, allowing everyone to shop for my unique style and designs. Get ready to express yourself with trendy and fashionable pieces that will make you stand out.”

Customers visiting Kirsche Capital can expect to find a wide selection of casual lifestyle and seasonless apparel and accessories. The store’s inventory includes t-shirts, dresses, tops, outerwear, pants, skirts, and more. In addition, Kirsche Capital showcases outfit sets, everyday basics, and Instagram-worthy trends, inspiring customers to express their confidence through fashion.

Co-founder and Managing Director Shareefa Thahir expressed her excitement about the store’s offerings, saying, “There’s a variety since we do have two different styles of clothing. We have go-to styles, which include multiple colours or patterns. We also have more feminine styles. We have created clothing that we like and what we think other people would like to wear. We also found a lack of these styles and designs, especially for men.”

Every design at Kirsche Capital has been meticulously crafted with the highest quality standards in mind. The store’s spacious layout allows customers to browse, try on garments, and shop to their heart’s content. Boasting an elegant and luxurious interior with an artistic ambience, Kirsche Capital delivers a unique shopping experience that is sure to delight fashion enthusiasts.

Kirsche Capital is open seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday, operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers are invited to visit the store at their convenience and explore the latest fashion offerings from this exciting new brand. For more information about Kirsche Capital, please visit their website https://www.kirschecapital.com/ or contact the store directly at +94112370123.

