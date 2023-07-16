SriLankan Airlines denies claims it lost essential workers

SriLankan Airlines denied claims that it has lost essential workers due to a recent retirement scheme.

The airline said that like many other local organizations across industries it is facing a talent drain in the wake of the economic crisis, and this is not in any way linked to a VRS.

SriLankan Airlines has not initiated a VRS in the past two years, the airline said in a statement.

SriLankan Airlines said that it has created a unified workforce that has made many sacrifices and contributions along the way to ensure seamless operations.

The airline has further taken new measures to retain skilled employees in all areas of the organization with necessary training and tools to cover for any temporary shortfall in human resources.

The Airline said that is also continuing to work with the Government of Sri Lanka on the restructuring process. (Colombo Gazette)