Jacynta sends touching Celtic birthday gift to Starfelt

Former Celtic Women star Jacynta Galabadaarachchi has sent a touching birthday gift to Hoops beau Carl Starfelt.

The 22-year-old Australian may have left Celtic but her relationship with Starfelt is still going strong as she commissioned a canvas painting of the pair of them for the Swede’s birthday.

The painting of the former Glasgow power couple has both Jacynta and Sarfelt celebrating in their Celtic home kit from last season.

The artwork was revealed on social media by artist Geo Koart who shared a time lapse video of him creating the masterpiece with an image of a smiling Starfelt lounging on a bed next to birthday gifts and the painting.

Starfelt, who turned 28 in June, is seen posing next to the huge landscape painting, with birthday balloons, Louis Vuitton and Nike shoe boxes, some biscuits and a card that reads Happy Birthday.

The picture of the centre-back relaxing on a bed and the video of the creation of the painting was captioned with “she is a keeper”.

Fans were quick to ask if Jacynta was the one who was behind the commissioning of the painting which the artist was quick to confirm stating it was “a commission birthday gift”.

The striking painting which depicts the couple in a grey scale effect has only a splash of colour with the vibrant green of the hoops on the Celtic top.

Fans were quick to praise the masterpiece as one said: “Brilliant to see the process Geo, that’s a belter mate.”

A second stated: “This is outstanding.”

And a third added: “Up there with your best work. Beautiful.”

Another simply said: “Absolutely stunning”.

The touching gift celebrates the couple’s time together at the Parkhead club as the young star Jacynta left Celtic earlier in the month for a move to Sporting.

Her departure prompted fans to worry about Starfelt’s own future in Glasgow.

The couple have been making the most of their summer as they were spotted playing football together on the beach while on holiday together and were also seen enjoying a meal at one of Stockholm’s fanciest restaurants.

They also proved they were the perfect match as they ordered the same meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant. (The Scottish Sun)