India appreciates role of Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values: President Murmu during meeting with MWL chief

Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Welcoming Dr Al-Issa on his first official visit to India, the President said that India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue.

She stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity. “Our more than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world,” she said. The President said that India attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The two countries have a longstanding history of amicable relations rooted in trade and people-to-people ties. Both our countries have valuable teachings to share with the world, she added.

The President also said that India and Saudi Arabia both condemn terrorism in its all forms and are calling for ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism. The two leaders agreed that there is a need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, and this is possible only by engaging with moderate schools of thought.

The President appreciated Al-Issa’s stand against extremism, terrorism and violence. She expressed confidence that his visit to India would provide more avenues for collaboration with the Muslim World League. Al-Issa who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and representing Muslims worldwide is on a five-day visit to India that began on July 10. He also met PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The two held discussions on furthering the inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace and also deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)