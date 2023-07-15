Eyeing aviation exports, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited opens first overseas office in Malaysia

In a major defence export outreach activity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first-ever overseas regional marketing office of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The premises will not only facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia but also serve as a hub for the HAL’s engagement with the wider South-East Asian region and act as a window for other Indian defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

It also recognises defence exports as a key pillar of sustainable growth of the Indian defence industry.

“As the first overseas office of HAL, it symbolizes the potential for closer defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia and also, the South East Asian Region,” tweeted Singh after the inauguration.

As reported by IndiaNarrative.com, India and Malaysia agreed on Monday to establish the SU-30 Forum and a Strategic Affairs Working Group to increase cooperation between the defence ministries of the two nations.

Both countries have also signed a ‘Letter of Exchange’ to amend the Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed in 1993.

It was also decided that senior officers and military personnel from both countries will now take forward defence-related matters using the Strategic Affairs Working Group platform to boost cooperation, majorly via inter-forces training, defence science, technology and industry.

On the final day of his Malaysia visit, the Defence Minister also interacted with the Indian diaspora at two seperate events.

Malaysia is home to the second largest members of the Persons of Indian Origin and has a significant presence of the NRI community.

During the event, Singh appreciated the rich legacy of Indian classical art tradition in Malaysia as witnessed in the presentations of Odissi dance as well as the Carnatic and Hindustani music performances by renowned Malaysian artistes.

At another community function, Singh highlighted that the country’s prestige and stature on the global stage had increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He acknowledged the role of the Indian diaspora in the growth story of India and encouraged them to work honestly for the shared prosperity of India and Malaysia, underlining the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Singh also visited Ramakrishna Mission in Petaling Jaya and offered floral tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda which was unveiled by PM Modi in November 2015. He also visited the iconic Batu caves temple premises and offered his prayers.

In addition, the Defence Minister paid a visit to the Torana Gate at Brickfields which is a symbol of friendship between India and Malaysia. He also visited Kortumalai Ganesar Temple in Kuala Lumpur and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. (indianarrative)