India – Sri Lanka Strengthen Trade and Connectivity with Daily Chennai-Jaffna Flights

by Y P Prakash

India’s Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has announced that the frequency of flights connecting Chennai and Sri Lanka’s Jaffna will be increased to daily services starting from July 16. This move is expected to significantly enhance trade and commerce between the two countries, according to Scindia.

Scindia delivered this news during a pre-recorded message on the second day of the 67th Annual Convention of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) held in Colombo. In his address, he emphasized the strong cultural and trade relations that exist between India and Sri Lanka.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia expressed his delight at virtually sharing his thoughts on the state of the Indian aviation sector and its pivotal role in the nation’s progress at the TAAI’s Annual Convention. He also highlighted the robust cultural and trade ties between India and Sri Lanka, which have been characterized by cooperation in the realms of commerce, infrastructure development, and connectivity.

This decision to increase the frequency of flights between Chennai and Jaffna reflects the growing importance of air travel in facilitating bilateral relations and economic growth between India and Sri Lanka. It is anticipated that the daily flights will not only enhance people-to-people connections but also bolster trade activities and promote closer ties between the two nations.

During the convention, Scindia highlighted the significant progress made by India’s aviation sector in recent years. He stated, “Prior to 2014, India’s aviation sector was stagnant, but in the past nine years, it has finally taken off. We now have a stable and competitive aviation industry. Our partnership with Sri Lanka presents a unique opportunity to implement various reforms, address short-term challenges, and establish ourselves as a prominent force in the global aviation ecosystem.”

Scindia further mentioned that the first air service agreement between India and Sri Lanka was signed back in 1968. This agreement allowed Indian carriers to operate flights from any location in India to any destination in Sri Lanka, thereby enhancing connectivity in the Global South.

“At present, there are 16 operational flights from different parts of India to Colombo. We have also streamlined cargo movement, and with the assistance of both governments, we are now operating a direct flight from Chennai to Jaffna,” Scindia added.

Moreover, Scindia announced an exciting development for the Chennai-Jaffna route. Due to the increased demand and the potential to amplify trade and commerce, the frequency of flights will be increased from four times a week to daily flights starting from July 16, 2023.

In his closing remarks, Scindia called upon all stakeholders to collaborate and work together to elevate the industry to new heights of success and growth.

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Convention, after an 18-year gap, was held in Colombo, from July 6 to 9. With over 700 participants primarily from India, the convention holds significant importance due to the deep historical ties between India and Sri Lanka that span thousands of years.

Originally scheduled for April 19 to 22, 2022, in Colombo, TAAI’s 2022 Convention had to be postponed due to political unrest and economic challenges. However, as Sri Lanka embarks on a path of revival, the convention has returned to the country to promote a regional tourism network.

According to Sri Lanka Tourism, India continues to lead among the top ten markets, with the number of Indian tourist arrivals expected to double by 2023. In order to promote tourist attractions, cultural value, and travel opportunities, Sri Lanka conducts roadshows in India to create a positive perception among Indian tourists.

In Colombo, the TAAI, India’s largest and oldest tourism agency, is showcasing the theme of ‘Futuristic Focus on Transcending Borders’ at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall. The convention aims to highlight Sri Lanka as a safe, convenient, and welcoming destination for Indian tourists. The event is being held in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators, with strong support from Sri Lankan Airlines.

The convention was inaugurated by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, along with other key dignitaries and delegate members from both countries. Gopal Bagley, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, delivered a welcome address, underscoring the significance of this esteemed event and providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing among participants from various countries.

Under the theme ‘Transcending Borders,’ the convention aims to explore the evolving landscape of the tourism industry, emphasizing the embrace of new adventures and destinations.

Sri Lanka offers the popular Ramayana Trail, which attracts North Indian tourists, and last year, Sri Lanka Tourism introduced the “Murugan Trail” specifically tailored for South Indians. The “Murugan Trail” includes approximately ten places of worship, spanning from the north to the south of Sri Lanka, featuring attractions such as the Jaffna Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil and the Kataragama or Kadirgamam Murugan Temple.

Among the South Indian community, Lord Shiva holds a prominent position as one of the main deities worshipped.

Tourism plays a crucial role in the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka. As a gesture of goodwill, the Indian government introduced the e-Tourist Visa (eTV) scheme for Sri Lankan tourists on April 14, 2015, and also reduced the visa fee.

In 2019, out of a total of 1.91 million tourists visiting Sri Lanka, 355,000 were from India. Sri Lankan tourists also rank among the top ten sources of the Indian tourism market. Following the devastating Easter Sunday attacks, Indian tourists played a significant role in boosting the tourism sector in Sri Lanka.

To further strengthen ties, India included Sri Lanka in its free visa-on-arrival scheme on July 24, 2019. This initiative aimed to facilitate easier travel and enhance the connections between the two nations.

The tourism industry serves as a bridge, fostering cultural exchange and promoting mutual understanding between India and Sri Lanka. These visa initiatives and the growing number of tourists from both countries signify the deepening ties and the immense potential for further collaboration in the tourism sector.

The Indian High Commissioner emphasized that the theme “Transcending Borders, Transforming Lives” perfectly captures the essence of the India-Sri Lanka relationship, which has united these two countries as intertwined civilizations. While the geographical proximity of India and Sri Lanka is widely recognized, it is important to acknowledge the rich historical, cultural, and civilizational layers that have developed over millennia. These include shared traditions in religion, language, music, films, cricket, democracy, diversity, plurality, respect, peace, and harmony, all of which resonate when one visits Sri Lanka. The values upheld by Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi further exemplify the cherished and shared principles.

The introduction of Indian currency for transactions in Sri Lanka has significantly benefited tourism, allowing Indian tourists to conveniently utilize their own currency. Furthermore, efforts are underway to establish digital payment systems between the two countries. These initiatives not only facilitate the transcendence of borders and transformation of lives but also build upon the legacies that form our common heritage.

In a noteworthy development, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau has extended an invitation to host the Conference of Travel Agents of India 2023 in Colombo from July 6th to 9th. This prestigious event, organized jointly by the Indian Tourism Federation and the Sri Lanka Domestic Tour Operators Association, marks the 67th occasion of its kind. The involvement of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) as tourism ambassadors has consistently resulted in a significant four-fold increase in tourist arrivals to the host destinations, making this conference particularly significant. The event features a two-day business session and buyer-seller meetings, hosted at the Cinnamon Grand and Shangri-La hotels.

In conjunction with the conference, the Sri Lanka Inland Tourism Operators Association (SLAITO) and its member associations have thoughtfully planned a post-summit tour, encompassing popular tourist destinations such as Bentota, Galle, and Kandy. This initiative aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of Sri Lanka’s attractions to the conference attendees.