Shangri-La Dubai celebrates 20 years of timeless elegance!

Shangri-La Dubai, the iconic luxury hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, is proud to celebrate 20 years of world-class hospitality, exceptional service, and timeless elegance.

Since opening its doors in 2003, Shangri-La Dubai has been a home away from home for travellers from around the world, offering unparalleled comfort, style, and unforgettable memories.

To celebrate the occasion, Shangri-La Dubai invites guests to indulge in a range of exclusive experiences, including bespoke room packages, themed culinary delights, and an exciting social media giveaway.

20th Anniversary Room Offer

For those seeking a luxurious staycation in the city, their room promotion includes 20% savings on rooms and suites, along with an upgrade to the next room category. Guests can also enjoy a 20% discount on food and beverage offerings, allowing them to savour a wide array of culinary delights throughout their stay. As a special treat, guests will receive a 20th-anniversary welcome amenity and a Polaroid photograph capturing breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline from the 42nd floor.

Social Media Giveaway

To further engage with guests and honour their loyalty, Shangri-La Dubai launched a social media giveaway and is encouraging guests to share their favourite memories at the hotel on Instagram, using a designated hashtag. By participating, they stand a chance to win a complimentary stay, courtesy of Shangri-La Dubai. Visit the official Shangri-La Instagram account to learn more about the contest and be a part of this exciting campaign.

Gala Anniversary Cocktail Event

The hotel also hosted a gala cocktail to commemorate the occasion, comprising dignitaries, loyal patrons, influential figures from the hospitality industry, and members of the media. The evening unfolded amidst an ambience of sophistication and grace, as guests were transported into a world of timeless elegance. From the first sip of exquisite cocktails to the indulgence of delectable canapés, every moment was meticulously crafted to create a truly unforgettable experience.

“The past 20 years have been an incredible journey for Shangri-La Dubai, and we are proud to have become a landmark destination for travellers seeking the ultimate luxury experience,” said General Manager, Hakan Ozel. “As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to welcoming guests old and new, and continuing to provide exceptional hospitality for years to come.”

Over the years, Shangri-La Dubai has become a beloved landmark in the heart of the city, offering guests unparalleled comfort and luxury. The hotel boasts 302 guest rooms and suites, each offering stunning views of the ever-evolving skyline or the Arabian Sea. In addition to its luxurious accommodations, Shangri-La Dubai features award-winning dining venues, a signature spa, and state-of-the-art conference and event facilities.

Join Shangri-La Dubai in celebrating 20 years of timeless elegance and take advantage of their special anniversary offer. Visit https://www.shangri-la.com/dubai/shangrila/offer-detail/rooms-suites/20th-anniversary-getaway/ to book their anniversary getaway offer or call 04 343 8888 for inquiries.

About Shangri-La Group:

Shangri-La Group is one of the world’s premier developers, owners and operators of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group’s other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in more than 75 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Bahrain, Mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit https://www.shangri-la.com/group/