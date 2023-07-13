IMF insists no talks with Sri Lanka on digital services tax

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not discussed any plans for a digital services tax with the Sri Lankan authorities in the current program, the IMF said.

An IMF spokesperson also said that the IMF has not provided any recommendation on whether or not Sri Lanka should sign on to the OECD/G20 inclusive framework agreement for international corporate taxation.

“Revenue mobilization is a key pillar of the IMF program with Sri Lanka. As part of the upcoming first review of the EFF program currently scheduled in September, the IMF plans to discuss with the authorities how best to mobilize additional revenues. This could include considering the benefits and challenges with introducing a digital service tax,” the IMF spokesperson said.

The IMF also said that it will work with the authorities to put in place reforms that are in the best interest of Sri Lanka and its people. (Colombo Gazette)