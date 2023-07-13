Canadian MP Gary Anandasangaree refused Sri Lankan visa

The Sri Lankan Government has reportedly refused to grant a visa to Canadian MP Gary Anandasangaree.

Anandasangaree tweeted saying he has been refused a visa because of the work he does.

The MP has spoken widely on Sri Lanka, particularly on human rights issues and issues related to the war.

“Free speech apparently is allowed when it suits the government. Burning effigy’s will not correct the failures of consecutive GOSL. Regrettably, Sri Lanka has refused my Visa out right. It’s reprisal for the work we do. We will not be silenced,” he tweeted.

Anandasangaree is the son of V. Anandasangaree, a leading Sri Lankan Tamil politician. (Colombo Gazette)