Maithripala pays Rs. 15 million as compensation over Easter attacks

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has paid Rs. 15 million as compensation to the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sirisena was, in January found, guilty in a case related to the Easter Sunday attacks and was ordered to pay Rs. 100 million as compensation to the petitioners.

The Supreme Court ruled that Sirisena, who was President and Defence Minister at the time, had failed to take action to prevent the attacks in 2019 from taking place.

Sirisena has paid Rs. 15 million as compensation and filed a motion seeking court approval to pay the balance in 10 installments of Rs. 8.5 million from 30 June 2024 to 20 June 2033.

Sirisena had said in January that he will collect money from his friends to pay the compensation.

He also insisted that he did not receive information prior to the attacks in April 2019.

He said that the defence authorities had not informed him of a plot to carry out the attacks on 21st April 2019. (Colombo Gazette)