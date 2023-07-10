Transgender woman Rikkie Valerie Kolle crowned Miss Netherlands

A transgender woman has been crowned Miss Netherlands for the first time in the beauty pageant’s history and is now set to compete for the Miss Universe title.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle, 22, made history after she won the competition on Sunday.

The new Miss Netherlands wore a red gown as she was overcome by emotion while receiving her crown from her predecessor Ona Moody and reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel from the USA.

The model stood victorious with a bouquet of flowers while her competitors applauded. She later took to Twitter to exclaim ‘I DID IT!’

Miss Universe 2023 will be held in El Salvador in December, although an exact date has not yet been confirmed, and will see contestants from 24 countries battle it out to claim the title.

The star will be the second transgender woman ever to compete in Miss Universe.

In 2018 Angela Ponce from Spain became the first trans woman to compete for the acclaimed Miss Universe title.

She told NBC at the time that she ‘never could have imagined’ that she would make it to the final stage.

Transgender contestants have been able to compete for the crown since 2012.

Thai businesswoman and advocate Anne Jakrajutatip, who bought the Miss Universe organisation in October 2022, also identifies as transgender.

The pageant system was previously owned by former US president Donald Trump.

Ms Jakrajutatip has promised to continue the pageant’s legacy of women empowerment and ‘evolve the brand for the next generation.’

And earlier this year Daniela Arroyo González, who is openly transgender, was selected to compete in the Puerto Rico competition. (Daily Mail)