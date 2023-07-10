Top Indian scientist suffers heart attack in Sri Lanka

A top Indian scientist, Dr K Kasturirangan, has suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and is to be airlifted to Bengaluru.

Former ISRO chairman and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr K Kasturirangan, who is responsible for the formulation of the National Education Policy 2020, suffered a heart attack while in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Currently, efforts are underway to airlift him to Bengaluru, where he will be monitored by Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, at the Narayana Hrudyalaya Hospital. According to sources, the 83-year-old scientist is said to be in stable condition.

Confirming the news, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to offer his good wishes. “Sad to know that Indian Space Scientist Shri Kasturi Rangan has suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka. I wish him a speedy recovery and lead a healthy life,” he said.

Dr Kasturirangan is a prominent figure in both the science and education sectors. He has been awarded the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – for his contributions to both fields. (The New Indian Express / Colombo Gazette)