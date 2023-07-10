Court wants report on compensation related to X-Press Pearl disaster

The Supreme Court today ordered the authorities to submit a report on the compensation paid to the fishermen affected by the X-Press Pearl disaster.

Fishermen affected by the disaster informed court through their lawyers that they are yet to receive compensation.

According, the Supreme Court ordered that a progress report be submitted and postponed the case to 15th September.

X-Press Pearl was a Singapore-registered container ship which caught fire off the coast of Colombo, in May 2021.

The vessel was engulfed in flames by 27 May 2021 and declared a total loss. It was still afloat, and the fire was thought to be under control by Sri Lankan firefighters by the late hours of 27 May 2021.

After burning for 12 days, the vessel sank on 2 June as it was being towed to deeper waters.

The Attorney General (AG) has already filed a claim in the High Court of Singapore over the X-Press Pearl incident involving six defendants. (Colombo Gazette)