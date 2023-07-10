CB refuses to renew money changing permits for Salaka and 14 others

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided not to renew the money changing permits for Salaka and 14 others, for the year 2023.

Issuing a statement, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said that it has decided not to renew the money changing permits of 15 money changers for the year 2023.

The decision was taken due to the non-compliance with a condition of the permits issued for the year 2022, which was communicated to the respective money changers on 22.02.2023.

Accordingly, the public has been informed that the companies listed below are no longer permitted to engage in money changing activities.

The Central Bank said that buying, selling and exchanging foreign currency with such companies are considered as a contravention of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act, No. 12 of 2017.

No. Name of the Company Address of the Business Place 1 Aruna Forexc (Pvt) Ltd No. 22, New Bazaar Street, Nuwara Eliya 2 Brescia Grameen (Private) Limited No. 88/02, Chilaw Road, Kattuwa, Negombo 3 Jeya Forex Exchange (Pvt) Ltd No. 688, Galle Road, Colombo 03 4 Kamal Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd No. 57A, Bristol Paradise Building, York Street, Colombo 01 5 Kudamadu Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd Main Road, Mahawewa 6 Midna Mini Market (Pvt) Ltd No. 12, Shopping Complex, Wennappuwa 7 New Lanka Gold House (Private) Limited No. 59, Rathnapura Road, Horana 8 Rafeek’s Gems (Pvt) Ltd No. 109, Chatham Street, Colombo 01 9 Rimha Jewellers (Pvt) Ltd No. 4/A, Masjidh Road, Puttalam 10 Salaka Trust Investments (Pvt) Ltd No. 466, Union Place, Colombo 02 11 Sharanga Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd No. 157/1, Kasturiyar Road, Jaffna 12 Sornam Forex (Private) Limited No. 59, Batticaloa Road, Kalmunai 13 Thamasha Forex (Private) Limited No. 131, Bazzar Street, Chilaw 14 Universal Money Changers (Pvt) Ltd No. 143A, Galle Road, Colombo 06 15 Vasanthas International Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd No. 56, D S Senanayake Veediya, Kandy

(Colombo Gazette)