CB refuses to renew money changing permits for Salaka and 14 others

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has decided not to renew the money changing permits for Salaka and 14 others, for the year 2023.
Issuing a statement, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said that it has decided not to renew the money changing permits of 15 money changers for the year 2023.
The decision was taken due to the non-compliance with a condition of the permits issued for the year 2022, which was communicated to the respective money changers on 22.02.2023.
Accordingly, the public has been informed that the companies listed below are no longer permitted to engage in money changing activities.
The Central Bank said that buying, selling and exchanging foreign currency with such companies are considered as a contravention of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act, No. 12 of 2017.
|No.
|Name of the Company
|Address of the Business Place
|1
|Aruna Forexc (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 22, New Bazaar Street, Nuwara Eliya
|2
|Brescia Grameen (Private) Limited
|No. 88/02, Chilaw Road, Kattuwa, Negombo
|3
|Jeya Forex Exchange (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 688, Galle Road, Colombo 03
|4
|Kamal Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 57A, Bristol Paradise Building, York Street, Colombo 01
|5
|Kudamadu Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd
|Main Road, Mahawewa
|6
|Midna Mini Market (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 12, Shopping Complex, Wennappuwa
|7
|New Lanka Gold House (Private) Limited
|No. 59, Rathnapura Road, Horana
|8
|Rafeek’s Gems (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 109, Chatham Street, Colombo 01
|9
|Rimha Jewellers (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 4/A, Masjidh Road, Puttalam
|10
|Salaka Trust Investments (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 466, Union Place, Colombo 02
|11
|Sharanga Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 157/1, Kasturiyar Road, Jaffna
|12
|Sornam Forex (Private) Limited
|No. 59, Batticaloa Road, Kalmunai
|13
|Thamasha Forex (Private) Limited
|No. 131, Bazzar Street, Chilaw
|14
|Universal Money Changers (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 143A, Galle Road, Colombo 06
|15
|Vasanthas International Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd
|No. 56, D S Senanayake Veediya, Kandy
(Colombo Gazette)