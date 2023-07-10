BBC in touch with Police on claims presenter paid teen for sexually explicit photos

The BBC says it has been in touch with police following claims one of its presenters paid a teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit photos.
The corporation says it is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts and that the presenter, who it has not named, has been suspended.
Claims the presenter began paying the young person when they were 17 were first reported by the Sun on Friday.
Police said the BBC was in contact but no formal allegation has yet been made.
BBC News understands the corporation is meeting with the Metropolitan Police on Monday to discuss the matter.
Neither the Sun nor the BBC are naming the man involved.
In a new story, published by the Sun on Sunday evening, the paper claims the presenter made what it calls two “panicked calls” to the young person after the Sun’s report came out.
The presenter allegedly asked the young person “what have you done” and asked them to ring their mother to get her to “stop the investigation”, the paper said.
In a statement earlier on Sunday, the BBC said it was working as fast as possible “to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps”.
“The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May,” it said. “New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.”
It added that the corporation expected to be in a position to provide a further update on the process in the coming days.
The Sun also said the family of the young person was upset by the BBC’s latest statement.
They say “no one from the corporation rang them for a proper interview after the initial complaint”, the paper reports.
BBC’s culture editor Katie Razzall pointed out “we don’t know the truth” of the allegations.
She said the corporation’s statement appears to suggest its initial investigation may have been hampered by a lack of response from the family.
In a statement, released on Friday, the BBC said it has processes in place to deal with allegations and part of this is “actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation”.
“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.
“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes,” added the BBC.
In an email to staff, BBC director general Tim Davie said such allegations were taken “incredibly seriously”.
He described the situation as “complex” and the corporation was working rapidly on ascertaining the facts and “to ensure that these matters are handled fairly and with care”.
Mr Davie also condemned “unsubstantiated rumours” being made online about some presenters working at the BBC.
A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said the force has “received initial contact from the BBC” in relation to the claims “but no formal referral or allegation has been made”.
They said more information was needed before the police can decide what further action should follow. (BBC)