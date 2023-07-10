Adstudio. Cloud successfully marks 4th year in Programmatic Advertising Industry in Sri Lanka

AdStudio.Cloud, the pioneering 100% local programmatic advertising company in Sri Lanka continues to thrive with creating value for the advertisers in the digital display advertising industry for the 4th successful year.

In Sri Lanka, where digital advertising is growing rapidly, Adstudio. Cloud’s success in programmatic advertising indicates company’s ability to meet the needs of advertisers and deliver impactful campaigns. With a focus on data-driven strategies and real-time optimization, Adstudio. Cloud provides advertisers in Sri Lanka with access to advanced targeting options, audience insights, and performance analytics to drive successful advertising campaigns.

When Adstudio. Cloud was launched in 2019, till then advertisers in Sri Lanka who wanted to use programmatic advertising to target local audiences to promote their product and services had to use international platforms by using USD currency. By understanding this pivotal issue in the digital marketing industry in the country, AdStudio’s core objective was to introduce a platform transacting via local currency and then to retain local currency within the country.

AdStudio.Cloud has been an innovative value provider in the digital advertising industry in Sri Lanka throughout the years by being;

The one and only local currency bidding platform in Sri Lanka who is doing Programmatic Advertising.

Allowing advertisers to run their campaigns through the native language, whereas other foreign competitive platforms fail to match.

AdStudio’s revolutionary all-in-one ecosystem connects a multitude of advertisers, 300+ publishers (including mainstream, regional and niche publications) and brands across diverse industries.

AdStudio’s flagship proprietary technology- ‘Customer Data Management’ (CDP) helps clients drive sales conversions via customer journey data, actionable intelligence, and decision-making insights.

Today, AdStudio.Cloud prides itself on successfully generating over 80 million impressions for its local publishers in all three languages. Delivering its promise, AdStudio.Cloud continues to maximize digital earnings for publishers, connect brands with target markets and enable advertisers to launch high return advertising campaigns.

The biggest contribution by AdStudio.Cloud is to stop local Ad budgets flowing out of the country to foreign ad platforms in an effort to retain local ad budgets within the country and contribute to the balance of payments. The company has been successfully increasing the value of programmatic advertising and contributing a significant amount of revenue to our local publisher network. AdStudio.Cloud thereby empowers local digital entrepreneurship retaining this value within the country and uplifting the local economy.

Adstudio. Cloud’s successful journey in programmatic advertising in Sri Lanka is a testament to their expertise and effectiveness in the field. Programmatic advertising has revolutionized the way digital ads are bought and sold, allowing for targeted and data-driven campaigns that maximize efficiency and reach.

ADSTUDIO.CLOUD is futuristic on the vision to achieve a fully-fledged Programmatic Advertising platform to be the number 01 Programmatic Advertising platform in Asia.